Minister Visits Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Reviews Pace Of Work

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Sunday visited Quaid-e-Azam business Park (QABP) Sheikhupura and reviewed the progress on development works.

Punjab Industry and Commerce Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid also accompanied the minister, while PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi gave a briefing on the development works.

The provincial minister reviewed the development works of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Centerway Business Square and Motorway Interchange and ordered for completing the development work on the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park by December 31, 2022.

The Minister said Centerway Business Square should be completed by June 30, 2022, and delay in completion of development projects would not be tolerated, he said, adding that immediate work should be started on the Motorway Interchange and contractor should work in three shifts.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Quaid-e-Azam Business Park would accelerate industrial and economic activities in the area. With the provision of world-class infrastructure in industrial centers, investors are giving priority to Punjab and the new investment of billions of rupees is due to the investor-friendly policies of the government, the provincial minister said.

The government has made special economic zones the first priority of investors. Relevant officials were also present.

More Stories From Business

