Minister vows to ensure 100% colonization of industrial estates

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here Wednesday chaired 109th meeting of board members at Punjab Small Industries Corporation Office (PSIC) in which matters pertaining to development affairs, projects of small industrial estates, colonization, progress on Chief Minister Self-employment Scheme and paying service charges to Akhuwat Organization were discussed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here Wednesday chaired 109th meeting of board members at Punjab Small Industries Corporation Office (PSIC) in which matters pertaining to development affairs, projects of small industrial estates, colonization, progress on Chief Minister Self-employment Scheme and paying service charges to Akhuwat Organization were discussed.

PSIC Managing Director gave a detailed briefing about the development affairs of small industrial estates and colonization.

On this occasion, the minister said that in the past, real estate business was being carried out in the name of industrial estates and vowed to give an end to this trend. He assured that hundred percent colonization of industrial estates would be undertaken across the province. Aslam Iqbal disclosed that establishment of industrial units in the industrial estates would generate employment opportunities. He maintained that state-of-the-art industrial estates would be established in DG Khan and on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. He added that work on industrial estates had been completed in Gujranwala and would soon be inaugurated in Wazirabad.

The Minister directed that under the chairmanship of DMD, a committee would formulate its recommendations in a week and would later submit it for establishing new small industrial estates.

He added that under public-private partnership industrial estates would be established on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

The Minister mentioned that Chief Minister Self-employment Scheme was ongoing successfully under the auspices of Akhuwat worth Rs 12 billion, and under this scheme so far 2.9 million people had been granted interest-free loans for launching their business. He said that Chief Minister Self-employment Scheme would range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 200,000 for the graduates. He maintained that the matter pertaining to payment of service charges for the implementation on the Akhuwat scheme would be settled in the next meeting. He directed that the board sub-committee would formulate its recommendations and would submit it in coming two days in this regard. The Minister directed that PSIC should expedite their development works in their industrial zones.

Secretary Industries & Trade Capt. (R) Zafar Iqbal, board members, officials of Finance and P&D department also attended the meeting while few board members participated via video link.