LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday assured to resolve the problems faced by the packages sector and every possible support would be provided and the Federal government would be approached for giving the status of industry to this sector.

The minister made this assurance in a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Corrugated Cartons Manufacturers Association led by its chairman Zaki Ijaz here.

The delegation demanded that the packages sector be given the status of the industry. Different matters including shortage of papers and customs duty also came under discussion.

The minister added that a joint committee would formulate recommendations to take steps in this regard and budgetary support would also be provided in the next financial year to promote the packages sector.

He said that workers of packages sector would be provided free training in TEVTA institutions. He asked the delegation that the packages sector should devise courses to meet its needs and assured that cooperation would be extended for the promotion of the local recycling industry. The government was providing full support to the industrial sector as it would create more job opportunities, he added.

The delegation thanked the minister for his proactive role in the solutions to problems of the industrial sector. Secretary Industries Wasif Khursheed was also present.