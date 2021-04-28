UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Vows To Resolve Packages Sector's Problems

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

Minister vows to resolve packages sector's problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday assured to resolve the problems faced by the packages sector and every possible support would be provided and the Federal government would be approached for giving the status of industry to this sector.

The minister made this assurance in a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Corrugated Cartons Manufacturers Association led by its chairman Zaki Ijaz here.

The delegation demanded that the packages sector be given the status of the industry. Different matters including shortage of papers and customs duty also came under discussion.

The minister added that a joint committee would formulate recommendations to take steps in this regard and budgetary support would also be provided in the next financial year to promote the packages sector.

He said that workers of packages sector would be provided free training in TEVTA institutions. He asked the delegation that the packages sector should devise courses to meet its needs and assured that cooperation would be extended for the promotion of the local recycling industry. The government was providing full support to the industrial sector as it would create more job opportunities, he added.

The delegation thanked the minister for his proactive role in the solutions to problems of the industrial sector. Secretary Industries Wasif Khursheed was also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Job All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

31 minutes ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

46 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

46 minutes ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

1 hour ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

1 hour ago

Farogh Naseem denies baseless allegations leveled ..

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.