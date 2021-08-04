UrduPoint.com

Minister Vows To Speed Up Pace Of CPEC Projects

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:08 PM

Minister vows to speed up pace of CPEC projects

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar vowed on Wednesday to speed up the pace of projects under the mega China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar vowed on Wednesday to speed up the pace of projects under the mega China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He was talking to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) affairs Khalid Mansoor who called on him here.

During the meeting they discussed priorities in second phase of the multi billion mega project.

Welcoming the newly appointed SAPM Khalif Mansoor, the minister said CPEC was an important project and maximum benefits should be taken from the vast opportunities exist in the industrial cooperation.

The minister said cooperation between China and Pakistan in agriculture, textile and information technology sectors could yield maximum benefits to Pakistan therefore these potential areas must be given special focus.

Asad Umar said under the Prime Minister's directions, immediate steps were needed to take forward process of establishing partnership between entrepreneurs of the two countries.

He also reiterated the government's resolve to continue the journey of CPEC development.

The SAPM on CPEC affairs expressed his commitment to speed up the pace of CPEC projects besides including new projects in CPEC adding that all the required facilities would be provided to the Chinese companies and the investors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Asad Umar Technology China Agriculture CPEC Textile All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Police arrest 2 accused, recover 61kg opium, 48kg ..

Police arrest 2 accused, recover 61kg opium, 48kg hashish

14 seconds ago
 Recreational facilities imperative for citizens in ..

Recreational facilities imperative for citizens in Covid-19 situation: Administr ..

15 seconds ago
 Residents demand to remove illegal security gates ..

Residents demand to remove illegal security gates in Sattelite town area

21 seconds ago
 Austrian Interior Ministry Says Timanovskaya Has N ..

Austrian Interior Ministry Says Timanovskaya Has Not Applied for Asylum

5 minutes ago
 RAK Crown Prince issues resolution to restructure ..

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution to restructure Board of Directors of Al Rams ..

24 minutes ago
 Sadiq Sanjrani, Bagher Ghalibaf call for further e ..

Sadiq Sanjrani, Bagher Ghalibaf call for further expanding economic, commercial ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.