Ministerial Committee reviews Ramadan package

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired a meeting of Ministerial Committee to review Ramadan Relief Package here at Civil Secretariat on Monday.

Provincial Ministers Bilal Yasin, Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, Azma Bokhari and the secretaries of the relevant departments were also present, while divisional commissioners attended the meeting through video link.

In the meeting, implementation of Ramadan Relief Package, availability of essential items, prices and monitoring process were reviewed.

The committee expressed concern over the increase in the prices of chicken during the last three days and directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to reduce the prices of chicken meat.

Ch. Shafay said that the supply of poultry in the market should be closely monitored during the last 10 days of Ramadan.

He said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, largest Ramadan package in the history of Punjab is being successfully delivered at the doorsteps of people.

More than 4.9 million families have been provided ration at their doorstep. People are getting quality essentials at subsidized rate in the holy month. Due to the improvement in the supply situation, the prices have come down significantly. Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the officers of the food Authority need to be more active in the districts. Model and Ramadan markets are proving to be a major means of providing relief to the people, he added.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that commissioners and deputy commissioners should be given the task for reducing the prices of chicken.

Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that it is important to ensure the supply of chicken at a reasonable rate to the people of Punjab. The performance of the price control magistrates was also reviewed in the meeting. It was told that during the inspections till 13th of Ramadan 2,105 cases were registered, 6136 people were arrested and fines of more than Rs 70.4 million were imposed.