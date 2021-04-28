Ministers, agriculturists discuss agricultural development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The first session of Development Talks Series (#PnDDevTalks) on Agriculture sector was held under the co-chairmanship of Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and Provincial Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmad Langrial here at the Planning & Development board on Wednesday.

The objective of the talks was to include the inputs of agriculture and private stakeholders in the ADP Formulation 2021-22 to support the agriculture sector.

Top agriculturist, progressive farmers, representatives of national agricultural institutes from all over Punjab and government representatives participated in the session.

From institutional framework to labour asset, infrastructural development and regulatory issues were discussed. The key objective of the talk series was to bridge the gap between public and private sector and include feedback before preparing and finalizing ADP 2021-22.

On the occasion, Minister of Finance Punjab Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the government believed in inclusive budgeting where stakeholders who would be directly impacted by decisions and allocations were conducted before formulating development plans, policies and budgets. He said this session was the key driver of economic growth for the province.

The minister agriculture said that promoting agriculture growth was a top priority of the government and by focusing on this sector they would get better edge with global competitiveness in this sector.

Chairman P&D Board Abdulllah Khan Sumbal said that agriculture industry was the booster of national economy.

Secretary P&D Board Imran Sikandar Baloch, Secretary Agriculture Asad Rehman Gillani and officers from different departments joined the session.