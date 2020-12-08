Ministers co- chaires meeting on K-E shares transfer to SEP

The Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro co-chaired a meeting on Tuesday along with the Federal Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayab Khan, regarding transfer of K-Electric shares to Shanghai Electric Power(SEP), China and related issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro co-chaired a meeting on Tuesday along with the Federal Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayab Khan, regarding transfer of K-Electric shares to Shanghai Electric Power(SEP), China and related issues.

The meeting was attended by SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Baber, Special Assitant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power Tabish Gohar, Secretary Privatisation, Hassan Nasir Jamy, KES board Chairman; Shan Ashary CEO K-E Syed Moonis Alvi, and senior officials of KE/KES power and Privatization, said a press release issue by Ministry of Privatization here.

SEP also participated via zoom and discussed their continuing interest and terms.

It was resolved by the participants that all efforts will continue for timely and meaningful progress in the matter.