Ministers discuss agriculture development in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Balochistan’s Minister for Agriculture and Cooperative, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri met with Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan here on Thursday to discuss areas of mutual interest, particularly in the agriculture and trade sectors.

During the meeting, both ministers exchanged views on enhancing agricultural development in Balochistan, improving market access, and promoting interprovincial and international trade of agricultural commodities.

According to press release issued by commerce ministry, Minister Zehri briefed the federal minister on the potential and challenges of the agricultural sector in Balochistan.

Jam Kamal Khan assured full support from the federal government and emphasized the need for a coordinated strategy to link Balochistan’s agricultural output with national and international markets, aiming to benefit local farmers.

The two ministers also stressed the importance of strengthening institutional collaboration between federal and provincial departments and working together on joint initiatives for sustainable agricultural growth.