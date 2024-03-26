Open Menu

Ministers Discuss Mutual Interests In Commerce, Industry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 11:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the office of Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The meeting, held in a cordial atmosphere, aimed to strengthen cooperation between the two ministries for the advancement of commerce and industry in the country.

Senator Dr. Aslam Abro, MPA Asim Kurd Gello and Malik Sher Yar Awan, were also present in the meeting, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, both ministers exchanged views on various aspects related to their respective portfolios.

Jam Kamal underscored the need for proactive measures to attract investments, promote innovation, and create an enabling environment conducive to business growth and sustainability.

