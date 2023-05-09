Ministers review electricity generation at Bhikki Power Plant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer and Minister for Communications and Excise Bilal Afzal visited Bhikki Power Plant Sheikhupura.

The chief executive officer, general manager operations and director admin Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Company welcomed the provincial ministers while Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Manzoorul Haq Malik, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Mian Nazir Ahmed, District Information Officer Faisal Javed and District Officer Industries Tanveer Ahmed also accompanied them.

The ministers visited the various sections of Bhikki Power Plant and reviewed various stages of energy generation and also inspected the gas turbines.

The GM (Operations) briefed the ministers about the power generation process and the production capacity of the plant. Both the ministers expressed satisfaction over the production capacity of the Bhikki Power Plant.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer said that uninterrupted supply of electricity was more important than reduction in electricity prices for the real development of the industry and increase in exports.

He said that Sheikhupura was an industrial city and its suburbs had many factories contributing in development and stability of the economy of the country.

"Bhikki Power Plant is located at a very important location and plays an important role in uninterrupted power supply to the industry," he said, asserting that for real development of the country and the stability of the economy, there was a need to further improve the production capacity of electricity because the economy of the country could be stabilized only in the case of uninterrupted supply of electricity to the industry.

Both the ministers also planted saplings at Bhikki Power Plant.