Ministry Of Commerce Clarifies Position On Export Of PPEs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

Ministry of Commerce clarifies position on export of PPEs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday clarified the position on export of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to remove the confusion of exporters to export the allowed items of PPEs.

The ministry has been receiving many inquiries from exporters from all over the country regarding the export of Personal Protective Equipments, said a press release issued here.

The ministry would like to clarify that export of all PPEs, including hand sanitizers, disposable gowns and gloves, face shields, biohazard bags, goggles and shoe covers, were allowed to be exported.

These exportable items may be made from various classes of materials, including woven and non-woven chlorinated polyethylene (CPE), Polypropylene (PP), spunbond and meltblown.

  It might be recalled that on March 24, 2020, the ministry placed a ban on export of above items as well as a ban on N-95 masks, surgical masks and Tyvek Suits, the press release added.

The ban on these items, except on N-95 Masks, Surgical Masks and Tyvek Suits, was subsequently lifted by the Federal Cabinet in the meeting on June 2, 2020.

In pursuance of the Cabinet's decision, the ministry issued an order on June 09, 2020, allowing the export of all items of PPEs, except N-95 masks, surgical masks and Tyvek Suits. The ministry hoped that this clarification would satisfy all the inquiries about export of PPEs, remove the confusion and enable all the relevant exporters to export the allowed items of PPEs.

