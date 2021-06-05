UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Industries Gives Presentation On Proposed 'Auto Policy'

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 08:26 PM

Ministry of Industries gives presentation on proposed 'Auto Policy'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Ministry of Industries and Production on Sunday gave a detailed presentation on the proposed 'Auto Policy' for further reviews on the policy by the ministry of finance.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, held a meeting with Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, here at the Finance Division to review the salient features of the proposed Auto Policy, said a press release issued by Ministry of Finance.

Ministry of Industries and Production gave a detailed presentation on the proposed policy interventions which will have a significant impact on revenue collection, enhancing productivity, import substitution, localization of parts, possibility of producing exportable surplus, increasing affordability for the local consumers, avoiding under invoicing, addressing demand supply gap and ensuring safety.

The role of new entrants in the market was also discussed.

The Finance Minister while reviewing all the proposals said that the new policy should be designed in a manner that it is beneficial for all the three relevant stakeholders; the consumer, manufacturer and the government.

The Finance Minister directed Ministry of Industries and Production to seek guidance work closely with Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and Ministry of Finance to give final shape to the proposals at the earliest for onward incorporation in the upcoming Federal Budget 2021-22.

