Ministry Of Industries, Production To Hold Mobile Device Manufacturing Summit On Jan 24

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2023 | 05:37 PM

The Ministry of Industries and Production will hold a mobile device manufacturing summit at a hotel here on January 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ):The Ministry of Industries and Production will hold a mobile device manufacturing summit at a hotel here on January 24.

Engineering Development Board (EDB), the attached department of the ministry of industries and production to jointly organize a mobile device manufacturing summit in collaboration with Pakistan mobile phone manufacturers association, said a press release issued here.

The summit will be accompanied with an exhibition of technology and products by the members of association including Xiaomi, Realmi, Infinix, Tecno, Itel, Alcatel, G-Five, Oppo, Vivo, Premier Code etc. The exhibition will be open for targeted general public.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmud would be the chief guest in the inaugural session.

Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Chaudhry Salik Hussain would also grace the occasion with his presence during the second session.

Mobile device manufacturing policy was formulated by EDB in 2020 with an aim to promote local manufacturing of mobile devices in Pakistan and to provide an attractive environment for investors to augment "Make in Pakistan" strategy of government of Pakistan.

The policy has resulted in establishment of 31 companies manufacturing almost all the renowned international mobile phone brands in the country.

The purpose of organizing this summit cum exhibition is to get input from all the relevant stakeholders including mobile device manufacturers, government officials from Ministry of Industries and Production, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Ministry of Commerce, National Tariff Commission, Board of Investment, Ministry of IT and Telecom, Federal Board of Revenue and academia to boost local assembly of mobile devices through enhancing investment and employment opportunities in this sector.

The summit will focus on localization of parts and components being used in mobile manufacturing, localization of allied equipment like laptops and tablets, targeting export of mobile phones and promoting ease of doing business in Pakistan.

The mobile device manufacturing sector is expected to benefit from this summit as it will facilitate further collaborations with international counterparts, which may enhance competitiveness of the sector.

