Open Menu

Ministry Of Law Assures CCP Support In Tackling Case Backlog

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Ministry of law assures CCP support in tackling case backlog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazir Tarar on Friday assured the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) support in tackling case backlog, cartel enforcement.

The minister visited the head office of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), said a press release issued here.

The Chairman CCP, Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, along with CCP members Salman Amin, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Saeed Ahmad Nawaz, and Bushra Naz Malik, warmly greeted the Minister.

During the visit, Tarar was briefed in detail on the CCP’s operational challenges and the legal barriers hindering its work.

The minister expressed his commitment to facilitating the prompt appointment of Chairman of CAT and members.

The CCP shared its efforts in addressing the backlog, highlighting the resolution of 69 cases in the past 12 months recovering penalties worth Rs. 100 million.

However, the appointment of the CAT Chairman to the Supreme Court has left the Tribunal non-functional, exacerbating the delays in resolving key competition-related cases.

The Law Minister was informed that CCP’s pending cases are spread across various courts, with 211 cases in the Supreme Court, 43 in the Lahore High Court, 44 in the Sindh High Court, and several more in the Islamabad, Peshawar, and High Courts. Additionally, there are 172 cases before the CAT. The CCP management discuss the possibility of specialized bench in Supreme Court to decide the competition related cases.

The CCP also updated the Minister on its efforts to fight cartelization, including the establishment of a Market Intelligence Unit (MIU) which has identified over 150 cases using advanced data analysis and media monitoring tools.

The CCP is also establishing a Centre of Excellence in Competition Law to promote research and scholarship, and has identified regulatory barriers in sectors like insurance, aviation, road construction, and power.

Minister Tarar’s visit signals a renewed commitment from the government to support the CCP’s efforts in ensuring fair competition and removing barriers to market entry, ultimately benefiting businesses and consumers alike.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution Peshawar Supreme Court Lahore High Court Sindh High Court Law Minister Visit Road Rashid Competition Commission Of Pakistan Market Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

32 minutes ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

32 minutes ago
 Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

32 minutes ago
 China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bri ..

China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks

1 hour ago
 Tape ball cricket from street sports to global ind ..

Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry

1 hour ago
 After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shif ..

After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left

1 hour ago
Fake fertilizer recovered

Fake fertilizer recovered

1 hour ago
 SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

1 hour ago
 Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for N ..

Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit

1 hour ago
 Spanish care home fire kills 10

Spanish care home fire kills 10

1 hour ago
 Commissioner for recovery from defaulters

Commissioner for recovery from defaulters

1 hour ago
 SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite ag ..

SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite agri-loan processing

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business