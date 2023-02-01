UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Planning, Development And Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI) Considers Open Access To PSDP Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI) considers open access to PSDP Data

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Governance Innovation Lab under the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI) has taken a major step towards making information about the 750-billion-rupee development expenditure of Pakistan accessible to the masses.

A new portal will be created to provide real-time information about the allocation, release, and progress of every Public sector Development Programe (PSDP) project through a graphical interface.

All approved PC1s will be available and accessible on the portal, and the Ministry has established a Champions of Reforms (COR) Network to seek input from citizens in reviewing and evaluating project proposals under PSDP, said a press release issued here.

This unprecedented move will ensure greater returns on investment by making sure that the PSDP reflects the aspirations of the citizens.

Expert opinions gathered during the evaluation process will be included as a special section in the Executive Summary of PC-1 that is presented at the CDWP, making all stakeholders accountable to the citizens of Pakistan and enhancing the transparency and effectiveness of PSDP. Both the Ministry's and independent experts' opinions will be reflected in the PC1s and discussed in the CDWP meetings.

This digitization initiative is a major step towards making the PSDP allocations more accountable and accessible to the public, and the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives is proud to lead the way in this effort.

These suggestions were discussed in the roundtable conference organized by the GIL during which Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal makes a bold move towards greater transparency in development expenditure at the Round Table Conference on the Digitisation of the PSDP.

With the digitisation of PSDP, the federal government aims to provide citizens with in-depth information on all PSDP-funded projects through a dedicated portal, including project locations, funding, releases, progress, and even satellite images and drone footage where available. This innovative step towards a more informed and engaged public is set to revolutionize the way we track and understand government spending.

Similarly, Member Governance, Innovation and Reforms, Dr Adnan Rafiq, stated that to bridge the gap between citizens and the state, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives introduces digital technology to increase transparency and accountability.

By incorporating global expert viewpoints, the dedicated portal allows civil society to monitor progress on PSDP projects and researchers to conduct in-depth analysis. This collaboration will aid the Ministry in enhancing PSDP allocations and driving positive change for the citizens of Pakistan.

