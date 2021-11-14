UrduPoint.com

Ministry Rejects Media Reports About Gas Curtailment To Domestic Consumers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 10:50 PM

Ministry rejects media reports about gas curtailment to domestic consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Energy on Sunday strongly rejected media reports about the curtailment of gas supply to domestic consumers during the peak winter season, teaming them 'misleading.' "Misleading news is being spread on various channels that gas will be provided to domestic consumers only three times a day. No such decision has been taken by the Ministry of Energy," the ministry said in a tweet.

Contrary to it, the ministry said, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited ( SNGPL) had already been given standing instructions to ensure the supply of gas to domestic consumers, especially at mealtimes.

Meanwhile, the SNGPL clarified that it issued no schedule regarding the suspension of gas supply to domestic consumers, adding all such circulating informations were 'incorrect' having no reality.

The SNGPL requested all stakeholders to inform the public about the correct situation in that regard.

