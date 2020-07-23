MinNFS&R, CCP to launch action CCP to tackle collusive market practices of wheat cartels

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Ministry of National food Security and Research (MinNFS&R) in collaboration with Competition Commission of Pakistan(CCP) will chalk out an action plan to tackle collusive market practices of wheat cartels in the country.

Decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held between Secretary MinNFS&R Omer Hameed Khan and Chairperson Competition Commission of Pakistan Rahat Kunain here on Thursday, said apress release issued here on Thursday.

MinNFS&R was working hard to eliminate gap between supply and demand of wheat and discouraging any mal practices, it said During the meeting it was discussed that Punjab has announced its interim wheat policy on July, 2 and Sindh Government may announce its "Wheat Release Policy", without further delay.

Government is exploring GTG wheat procurement/import from Central Asian Countries.

In addition to the private sector, public sector including provincial governments, PASSCO and Trading Corporation of Pakistan may instantaneously invite tenders from the private sector for import of wheat in the country.

It is pertinent to mention that public sector has procured 6,596,229 tons wheat in year 2020 where as local wheat stock on July 16 was stood at 6,700,403.

Meanwhile, the domestic wheat reserves on July 16, 2019 were stood at 7,711,259 tons, it added.

The government has set the wheat support price at Rs1,400 per 40 kg and in India has set the wheat support price at Rs1,650 per 40 kg.

In 2019, CCP had imposed a penalty of Rs. 75 million on PFMA for taking decisions with respect to fixing the price of wheat flour and the quantities of production of wheat flour by its member mills.