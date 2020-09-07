MinNFS&R to introduce technological solutions for maximisation of crops: Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MinNFS&R) will introduce technological solutions in agriculture sector for achieving maximizing of crops output.

This was stated by Federal Secretary MinNFS&R, Omar Hamid Khan on Monday while chairing a meeting on technology in food security, said a press release.

The meeting was aimed to shortlist digital solutions, which can improve farmers' access to knowledge base in agricultural and livestock production.

It was also aimed at to provide digital solutions and environmental technologies by upgrading skills in application and environment friendly farm production for income generation.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

The Secretary urged the need for acquiring of advanced agriculture technologies and best practices that are decisive for enhancing agriculture production, besides improving agribusiness in the country.

Through technological advancements,a knowledge house on agriculture livestock and environment can be established for providing timely and relevant information to end users, besides, improved yield and quality of agricultural products, he dded.

The participants of the meeting were of the of view that the agriculture sector has great importance in the economic development of country and the Ministry of IT will take every possible steps for addressing the challenges and problems faced by agriculture sector through technology interventions.