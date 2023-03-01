UrduPoint.com

Minsk, Beijing Jointly Working On Projects Worth Over $500Mln - Belarus' Economy Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 07:10 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Minsk and Beijing are jointly working on drawing up Chinese loans worth over $500 million to implement new infrastructure projects in Belarus and purchase equipment, the Belarusian Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

A high-level Belarusian delegation led by President Alexander Lukashenko is currently paying a visit to China, with officials from the two countries signing a number of agreements on bilateral cooperation in various areas.

"At the moment, a total of 25 projects with a total worth of $5 billion have been implemented as a result of government loans from China. Four projects worth over $1.5 billion are being currently carried out, with five more initiatives on infrastructure projects and purchasing of equipment worth over $500 million also developed," the ministry said in a statement.

During the visit, Chinese and Belarusian officials also adopted a comprehensive strategy of joint industrial development. with both Lukashenko and Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the signing ceremony, according to the Belta state news agency.

Representatives of the two countries also signed a memorandum on mutual understanding between the Belarusian Foreign Ministry and the China International Development Cooperation Agency and an agreement between their economy ministries to boost trade cooperation between Minsk and Beijing, according to Belta.

Related Topics

China Visit Minsk Beijing Belarus From Government Agreement Billion Million Xi Jinping

