Minsk Eye Polish, Baltic Markets to Potentially Supply Gas, Diesel - State Company

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Belarus views the markets of Poland and the Baltic states as a potential platform to sell light petrochemicals, such as gas and diesel, when the modernization of its Naftan and Mozyr oil refineries is complete, Vladimir Sizov, the deputy chairman of Belarusian state oil company Belneftekhim, said on Thursday.

"When the investment projects in Naftan JSC [oil refinery in Belarus] and Mozyr Oil Refinery JSC are complete, we will increase the output of light petrochemicals. So we have an outlook for potential supplies of diesel and gas to the markets of Poland and the Baltic states, and we also follow the processes taking place in Russia and see it [Russia] as a potentially interesting market, provided there are equal conditions for economic management and pricing," Sizov told Belneftekhim's newspaper.

With regards to Ukraine, Sizov said that the leading Belarusian importer, BNK-Ukraine, currently manages to satisfy the current demand in the Ukrainian market.

"For example, our diesel prices are higher than Russian ones, yet we manage to keep our presence in the Ukrainian market. Partners trust us and are prepared to pay a higher price for having secure supplies of quality petrochemicals," Sizov added.

The Naftan and Mozyr oil refineries processed 18 million tons of crude oil in 2018. Belarus wants to increase their combined capacity to 24 million tons by mid-2020 and is investing in modernization of both refineries. The estimated price of it is expected to exceed $2.2 billion, but Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko insisted that it be a matter of priority for the government so that Belarus could be self-sufficient in processing its oil.