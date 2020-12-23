Minsk Hopes to Sign Deal on Russian Gas Deliveries With Gazprom on Thursday - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Belarusian ambassador to Russia, Vladimir Semashko, expressed hope that his country would sign an agreement on Russian gas deliveries with Gazprom on Thursday.

It was reported previously that the next round of negotiations on conditions of Russian gas supplies in 2021 would be held later this week.

"We are negotiating.

Tomorrow, [we will meet] again, and I hope that this will be the last meeting this year, I hope we will sign the document tomorrow," Semashko, who is currently paying a working visit to Volgograd, told reporters.

Until the end of 2020, Belarus will be receiving Russian gas under a contract that set the price at $127 per 1,000 cubic meters. Minsk keeps insisting that the price should be reduced.