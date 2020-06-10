Minsk Insists on Downward Revision of Russian Gas Prices for 2020 to 'Correct Level'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Minsk insists on the need to revise the price of Russian gas for Belarus for 2020 to determine its "correct and fair level," the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Belarusian-Russian talks on this issue took place in a video conference format.

Belarusian and Russian energy ministers, Viktor Karankevich and Alexander Novak, respectively, as well as the ambassador of Belarus to Russia Vladimir Semashko and Gazprom's deputy board chairman Alexander Meshkov, took part in them.

"Issues of deliveries of Russian gas in 2020 were raised. ... Over the past period of 2020, there has been a trend to lower prices for Russian gas supplied to Europe both spot and long-term contracts. In this regard, the Belarusian side once again noted the need to revise the price for gas for Belarus to determine its correct and fair level," the ministry said.