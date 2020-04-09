UrduPoint.com
Minsk Invites Moscow To Reduce Russian Gas Price For Belarus For 2020 - Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:42 PM

Minsk Invites Moscow to Reduce Russian Gas Price for Belarus for 2020 - Energy Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Minsk has invited Moscow to discuss the reduction of Russian gas price for Belarus for the current year, Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said on Thursday.

"In these circumstances, the Belarusian side has raised, before Gazprom, the question of reducing the price for natural gas that is delivered to Belarus in 2020," Karankevich said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

In February, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Belarusian Ambassador to Moscow Vladimir Semashko signed a document establishing the procedure of gas price formation for 2020.

The price for the Russian gas for Belarus will remain at the 2019 level, amounting to $127 for 1,000 cubic meters, according to this document. However, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief last week that the price should be reduced to $40-$45 per 1,000 cubic meters in the current conditions. After that, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev did not rule out Moscow-Minsk talks on possibly reviewing the price, taking into consideration the global oil prices dramatic decline.

