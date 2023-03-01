Minsk, Moscow Set Pricing Terms on Russian Gas Until 2026 - Belarusian Energy Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Belarus and Russia have signed intergovernmental agreements that set pricing terms for Russian gas deliveries to Belarus until 2026 at the level of 2022, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Karankevich, held a working meeting in Moscow. The two officials signed protocols amending existing intergovernmental agreements between the two countries on gas supplies.

"The signed documents consolidate finally the agreements the leaders of Belarus and Russia reached on December 19, 2022 on keeping the terms of natural gas supplies from Russia to Belarus till December 31, 2025, at the level of 2022," the ministry said in a statement.

Shulginov and Karankevich also discussed bilateral energy cooperation and the implementation of joint energy programs aimed at integrating electricity and natural gas markets within the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Last week, Karankevich said that the Belarusian government had signed a protocol with Russian energy giant Gazprom on the formation of gas prices until 2025 in relation to the Russian ruble and based on the conditions of 2022.

In 2022, Belarus imported gas from Russia at a price of $128.52 per 1,000 cubic meters. Starting last April, Minsk started paying for Russian gas supplies in rubles.