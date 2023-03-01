UrduPoint.com

Minsk, Moscow Set Pricing Terms On Russian Gas Until 2026 - Belarusian Energy Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Minsk, Moscow Set Pricing Terms on Russian Gas Until 2026 - Belarusian Energy Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Belarus and Russia have signed intergovernmental agreements that set pricing terms for Russian gas deliveries to Belarus until 2026 at the level of 2022, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Karankevich, held a working meeting in Moscow. The two officials signed protocols amending existing intergovernmental agreements between the two countries on gas supplies.

"The signed documents consolidate finally the agreements the leaders of Belarus and Russia reached on December 19, 2022 on keeping the terms of natural gas supplies from Russia to Belarus till December 31, 2025, at the level of 2022," the ministry said in a statement.

Shulginov and Karankevich also discussed bilateral energy cooperation and the implementation of joint energy programs aimed at integrating electricity and natural gas markets within the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Last week, Karankevich said that the Belarusian government had signed a protocol with Russian energy giant Gazprom on the formation of gas prices until 2025 in relation to the Russian ruble and based on the conditions of 2022.

In 2022, Belarus imported gas from Russia at a price of $128.52 per 1,000 cubic meters. Starting last April, Minsk started paying for Russian gas supplies in rubles.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Moscow Russia Minsk Price Belarus April December Gas Market From Government

Recent Stories

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable pr ..

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable projects in 2022: CEO

41 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Deve ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Development Projects, approves Pha ..

52 seconds ago
 New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

31 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

31 minutes ago
 Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

15 minutes ago
 Children of police martyrs to get free admission i ..

Children of police martyrs to get free admission in Superior colleges

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.