UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk, Moscow To Discuss Kazakh Oil Supplies To Belarus Via Russia Soon - Lukashenko

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:52 PM

Minsk, Moscow to Discuss Kazakh Oil Supplies to Belarus Via Russia Soon - Lukashenko

Belarus and Russia will hold consultations on the delivery of Kazakh oil to Belarus through Russia in the near future, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Belarus and Russia will hold consultations on the delivery of Kazakh oil to Belarus through Russia in the near future, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"We have agreed to hold consultations with Russia [on the matter] soon, because the Kazakh oil, if it will be possible, will be delivered by a pipeline through Russia's territory.

I think we will reach an agreement," Lukashenko said, following talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Belarus October Agreement

Recent Stories

Criminal probe into Russia inquiry begins

6 minutes ago

Ruling BJP loses majority in Haryana, retains powe ..

6 minutes ago

At least 16 dead in anti-Abiy protests in Ethiopia ..

6 minutes ago

CAR Asks Russia to Help Convince Other States to F ..

6 minutes ago

Youth can play key role in elimination of corrupti ..

6 minutes ago

European stock markets mostly rise at open

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.