Minsk, Moscow to Discuss Kazakh Oil Supplies to Belarus Via Russia Soon - Lukashenko

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Belarus and Russia will hold consultations on the delivery of Kazakh oil to Belarus through Russia in the near future, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"We have agreed to hold consultations with Russia [on the matter] soon, because the Kazakh oil, if it will be possible, will be delivered by a pipeline through Russia's territory.

I think we will reach an agreement," Lukashenko said, following talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.