Minsk, Moscow to Sign Preferential Transshipment Tariffs Agreement - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Belarus plans to sign an agreement on preferential tariffs for transshipment of Belarusian cargo in Russian ports, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Saturday.

"Now the negotiations on concluding an appropriate agreement on preferential tariffs for the transshipment of Belarusian cargo are at the final stage," Golovchenko said in an interview with Belarus 1 broadcaster.

Minsk and Moscow also plan to come up with a unified procedure for levying indirect taxes, including VAT, by mid-2022, Golovchenko added.