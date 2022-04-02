UrduPoint.com

Minsk, Moscow To Sign Preferential Transshipment Tariffs Agreement - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Minsk, Moscow to Sign Preferential Transshipment Tariffs Agreement - Prime Minister

Belarus plans to sign an agreement on preferential tariffs for transshipment of Belarusian cargo in Russian ports, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Belarus plans to sign an agreement on preferential tariffs for transshipment of Belarusian cargo in Russian ports, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Saturday.

"Now the negotiations on concluding an appropriate agreement on preferential tariffs for the transshipment of Belarusian cargo are at the final stage," Golovchenko said in an interview with Belarus 1 broadcaster.

Minsk and Moscow also plan to come up with a unified procedure for levying indirect taxes, including VAT, by mid-2022, Golovchenko added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Belarus Agreement

Recent Stories

India, Australia Sign Economic Cooperation, Trade ..

India, Australia Sign Economic Cooperation, Trade Agreement - Prime Minister's O ..

13 minutes ago
 Inferno destroys market in breakaway Somali region ..

Inferno destroys market in breakaway Somali region

14 minutes ago
 Man City leapfrog Liverpool after Reds claim Premi ..

Man City leapfrog Liverpool after Reds claim Premier League top spot

14 minutes ago
 India Delivers 50,000 Tons of Fuel to Sri Lanka to ..

India Delivers 50,000 Tons of Fuel to Sri Lanka to Help Mitigate Economic Crisis ..

14 minutes ago
 Van der Poel 'hits peak form' heading into Covid-h ..

Van der Poel 'hits peak form' heading into Covid-hit Tour of Flanders

14 minutes ago
 Reforms to be introduced to ensure transparent ele ..

Reforms to be introduced to ensure transparent election: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.