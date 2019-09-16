Minsk, Moscow to Soon Return to Issue of Tax Maneuver Compensation for Belarus -Lukashenko

Minsk and Moscow will soon return to the issue of cost compensation to the Belarusian side in connection with the implementation of Russia's oil tax maneuver, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday

"We ourselves should build a policy here with all the ensuing consequences.

We have discussed this more than once with the Russian president. I think that we, while approving a joint action program [on Union State integration] in the near future, will have to return to this issue too [cost compensation due to tax maneuver]," Lukashenko was quoted by the Belta news agency as saying at a meeting with Belarus' state customs committee chairman Yury Senko.