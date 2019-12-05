Minsk Not to Blame for Belarus-Russia Failure to Agree on Gas Supplies - Lukashenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko criticized the work of the governments of Belarus and Russia, as they "failed" the agreement on the supply of natural gas to the republic for 2020, saying this was not the fault of Minsk.

"What further [Belarus-Russia] integration can we talk about if we don't have an agreement on natural gas supplies today? Although we agreed on this a long time ago. And our governments failed these agreements. It's not the fault of the Belarusian government," Lukashenko said at a meeting with lawmakers as quoted by the Belta state news agency.