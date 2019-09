Minsk, Nur-Sultan May Agree Oil Deal by October - Kazakh Ambassador

Minsk and Nur-Sultan may agree on deliveries of Kazakh oil to Belarus by October when a visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is expected, Kazakh Ambassador Askar Beisenbayev said Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Minsk and Nur-Sultan may agree on deliveries of Kazakh oil to Belarus by October when a visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is expected, Kazakh Ambassador Askar Beisenbayev said Monday.

"The Kazakh Energy Ministry and Belneftekhim [company] are in talks, and we hope that the deal will be signed by the time the Belarusian president arrives in Kazakhstan on an official visit," the diplomat told reporters.

Beisenbayev added that Lukashenko's visit was planned for October.