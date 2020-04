Minsk Plans to Get 2Mln Tonnes of Russian Oil in April at $4 Per Barrel - Prime Minister

Belarus is planning to receive 2 million tonnes of oil from Russia in April at about $4 per barrel, Prime Minister Sergei Rumas said Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Belarus is planning to receive 2 million tonnes of oil from Russia in April at about $4 per barrel, Prime Minister Sergei Rumas said Thursday.

"Belarus is expecting to receive [in April] 2 million tonnes of the Russian oil at about $4 per barrel," the prime minister said as quoted by Belta news agency.