Minsk, Poland Discuss US, Saudi Oil Transit to Belarus Through Gdansk Port - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Minsk is discussing with Poland deliveries of US and Saudi oil to Belarus through a port in Gdansk, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"We will get it from Gdansk, through a pipe," Lukashenko said, as quoted by state news agency Belta, adding that Belarus is discussing oil deliveries with Polish partners.

"We will purchase it from Saudi Arabia, [the United Arab] Emirates, the United States," Lukashenko went on to say.

Belarus is also eyeing oil deliveries from the European Union through a pipe of the Druzhba pipeline, through which Russia is now transiting its oil, the Belarusian leader warned.