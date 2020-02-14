UrduPoint.com
Minsk, Poland Discuss US, Saudi Oil Transit To Belarus Through Gdansk Port - Lukashenko

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 08:47 PM

Minsk is discussing with Poland deliveries of US and Saudi oil to Belarus through a port in Gdansk, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Minsk is discussing with Poland deliveries of US and Saudi oil to Belarus through a port in Gdansk, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"We will get it from Gdansk, through a pipe," Lukashenko said, as quoted by state news agency Belta, adding that Belarus is discussing oil deliveries with Polish partners.

"We will purchase it from Saudi Arabia, [the United Arab] Emirates, the United States," Lukashenko went on to say.

Belarus is also eyeing oil deliveries from the European Union through a pipe of the Druzhba pipeline, through which Russia is now transiting its oil, the Belarusian leader warned.

