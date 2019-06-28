UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Proposes To Moscow To Raise Oil Transit Tariff By 21.7% To Offset Recent Losses

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 06:45 PM

Minsk Proposes to Moscow to Raise Oil Transit Tariff by 21.7% to Offset Recent Losses

The head of the Belarusian operator of Druzhba oil pipeline, which brings oil from Russia to Belarus and further to Europe, said he was proposing to Moscow to raise transit tariff by 21.7 percent to compensate for the losses from the recent incident with contaminated oil from Russia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The head of the Belarusian operator of Druzhba oil pipeline, which brings oil from Russia to Belarus and further to Europe, said he was proposing to Moscow to raise transit tariff by 21.7 percent to compensate for the losses from the recent incident with contaminated oil from Russia.

"To compensate for our recent losses [linked to the transportation of contaminated oil], the tariff needs to be raised by 21.7 percent," Oleg Borisenko told Belta news agency.

Borisenko reportedly said that Russia's Transneft oil company had rejected Minsk's proposal to build commercial oil quality control checkpoints on the border with Russia and Poland.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Company Oil Minsk Belarus Poland Border From

Recent Stories

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan strongly condemns allegation ..

6 minutes ago

Over 1,000 DPR Residents Received Russian Passport ..

7 minutes ago

Pompeo, Japan's Top Diplomat Discuss North Korea, ..

7 minutes ago

Kenyan athlete Timothy Cheruiyot to leave for US a ..

7 minutes ago

Paris Saint-Germain, Nike extend sponsorship contr ..

27 minutes ago

Senior Georgian Diplomat Rejects Idea of Giving Le ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.