Minsk Proposes to Moscow to Raise Oil Transit Tariff by 21.7% to Offset Recent Losses

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The head of the Belarusian operator of Druzhba oil pipeline, which brings oil Russia to Belarus and further to Europe , said he was proposing to Moscow to raise transit tariff by 21.7 percent to compensate for the losses from the recent incident with contaminated oil

"To compensate for our recent losses [linked to the transportation of contaminated oil], the tariff needs to be raised by 21.7 percent," Oleg Borisenko told Belta news agency.

Borisenko reportedly said that Russia's Transneft oil company had rejected Minsk's proposal to build commercial oil quality control checkpoints on the border with Russia and Poland.