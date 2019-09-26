UrduPoint.com
Minsk Ready To Present Offers On Compensation Over Russia's 'Dirty' Oil - Belneftekhim

Thu 26th September 2019

Minsk Ready to Present Offers on Compensation Over Russia's 'Dirty' Oil - Belneftekhim

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Belarus is ready to discuss with Russia its offers on compensation for the incident with contaminated Russian oil getting into the country, Belneftekhim Deputy Chairman Vladimir Sizov said on Thursday.

"We have to define the damage that the plant [Mozyr oil refinery] has suffered while processing the dirty oil. All the other parameters have been defined, in principle. We have our own vision, which we are ready to present to and discuss with Russia," Sizov told reporters.

Belarussian oil refineries will not sustain losses according to the results of the year, Sizov suggested.

"We can cautiously forecast that we will not sustain losses as a result of plant operations in 2019," Sizov said, when asked about possible damage inflicted by the "dirty" oil incident and Russia's so-called tax maneuver.

The delivery of Russian oil to Eastern Europe through the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily halted in late April after it was discovered that the fuel was contaminated with organic chlorides. Clean oil supplies were restored in full on July 1. Russia's Transneft will reimburse for the damages.

