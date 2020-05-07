Minsk Says Deal With Russia on Settlements Related to Russian Oil Deliveries Almost Ready

The agreement between the Russian and the Belarusian finance ministries on inter-budgetary settlements during Russian oil deliveries to Minsk is almost ready, Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoy said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The agreement between the Russian and the Belarusian finance ministries on inter-budgetary settlements during Russian oil deliveries to Minsk is almost ready, Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoy said on Thursday.

"The agreements regarding 2020, which we have reached with the Russian Federation on the compensation for the remaining share of the premium from the Russian budget are on the final stage. The agreement is almost ready. I think the finance ministries will soon finalize this," Krutoy said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.