UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Says Deal With Russia On Settlements Related To Russian Oil Deliveries Almost Ready

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 02:00 PM

Minsk Says Deal With Russia on Settlements Related to Russian Oil Deliveries Almost Ready

The agreement between the Russian and the Belarusian finance ministries on inter-budgetary settlements during Russian oil deliveries to Minsk is almost ready, Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoy said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The agreement between the Russian and the Belarusian finance ministries on inter-budgetary settlements during Russian oil deliveries to Minsk is almost ready, Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoy said on Thursday.

"The agreements regarding 2020, which we have reached with the Russian Federation on the compensation for the remaining share of the premium from the Russian budget are on the final stage. The agreement is almost ready. I think the finance ministries will soon finalize this," Krutoy said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Budget Oil Minsk 2020 From Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Afghan Air Force Kills 4 Taliban Militants in Sout ..

58 seconds ago

UK to review easing of virus lockdown

1 minute ago

Plastic imports decrease 8.45pc to $1490.245 mln

1 minute ago

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan, Muzaff ..

1 minute ago

Yemeni Minister Urges UN, WHO to Pressure Houthis ..

18 minutes ago

Coronavirus researcher shot dead in US murder-suic ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.