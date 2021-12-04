Minsk Says Oil Contracts Between Russia, Belarus Almost Ready

The oil contracts between Belarus with Russia are almost ready, the country's refineries will as much as they need, the Belarusian presidential office said on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The oil contracts between Belarus with Russia are almost ready, the country's refineries will as much as they need, the Belarusian presidential office said on Saturday.

"The oil contracts for the next year are almost signed ... our two plants will be provided with oil in full next year, no questions about it," Dmitry Krutoi, the deputy head of the presidential office, said in an interview with the Belarus 1 broadcaster