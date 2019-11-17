Minsk Says to Present Final Bill for Losses Over Tainted Russian Oil in Early December

(@imziishan)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Minsk will present Moscow with a final bill for losses that Belarus suffered as a result of the recent incident around tainted oil running via the Druzhba pipeline in early December, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said on Sunday.

"The overhaul of the Mozyr oil refinery is coming to an end. In November-December, we will announce the sum [for compensation]. I will not name specific figures, but they are all justified. This work will be completed in early December and presented to the Russian side," Lyashenko said, as quoted by the BelTA news agency.

He noted that the repairs at the oil refinery would reveal which equipment had been affected by the April contaminated oil incident.

The deputy prime minister noted that Belarus was ready to import from Russia between 18 million tonnes and 24 million tonnes of oil, adding that it "depends on compensation regimes."

He said that his country still expected compensation from Russia for the latter's oil "tax maneuver," believing that Minsk's conditions were "fair."

Lyashenko also noted that Minsk was negotiating with Moscow a decrease in gas prices for 2020, saying that the talks were still underway.