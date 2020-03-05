Minsk Sees No Sense in Working on Integration With Russia in Absence of Agreement on Oil

Minsk sees no sense in continuing its work with Russia on the integration road maps until agreement is reached on oil deliveries to Belarus, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Thursday

"Let us .

.. solve the oil deliveries problem and then focus on other things. The [Russian-Belarusian] working group [on integration] is not currently working, so there is no sense to deal with the road maps until the matter is resolved," Makei told reporters.