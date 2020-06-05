Minsk Sends to Gazprom Proposals on Gas Delivery Conditions, Pricing Methods

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The Belarusian Energy Ministry said it had sent a letter to Russia's Gazprom, outlining proposals regarding conditions of gas deliveries to Belarus in 2020 and pricing methods for the period starting January 1, 2021.

"Early in June, the Belarusian Energy Ministry sent a letter to Gazprom Management Committee Chairman Alexey Miller, in which key issues related to the bilateral agenda were outlined, as well as proposals for discussion, including regarding the conditions of gas deliveries in 2020 and the gas pricing methods for the period starting January 1, 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

The Belarusian Energy Ministry also pointed to the existing differences on determining the cost of natural gas, taking into account its calorific content.

"The Belarusian Energy Ministry noted that, in order to settle the differences, Gazprom Transgaz Belarus [Gazprom's subsidiary] has to provide to Beltopgaz methods for determining the actual average monthly calorific value of the natural gas, with a metrological confirmation of its worthiness in compliance with the Belarusian legislation," the ministry added.