Minsk Should Pay Same Price For Gas As Closest Russian Region Does, Plus Transport - Rumas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 01:11 PM

Minsk Should Pay Same Price for Gas as Closest Russian Region Does, Plus Transport - Rumas

Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas said on Friday that Minsk counted on receiving Russian gas at the price of Russia's southern Smolensk Region, which neighbors with Belarus, plus the cost of transport

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas said on Friday that Minsk counted on receiving Russian gas at the price of Russia's southern Smolensk Region, which neighbors with Belarus, plus the cost of transport.

"Our position is that we should get gas at the price that Russia's region that is closest to us receives it, plus transportation costs," Rumas told reporters.

