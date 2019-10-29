UrduPoint.com
Minsk To Account For Druzhba Losses While Reviewing Russia's Oil Transit Tariffs - Company

Minsk to Account for Druzhba Losses While Reviewing Russia's Oil Transit Tariffs - Company

Belarus plans to continue discussing with Russia compensation to Gomeltransneft, the operator of the Druzhba oil pipeline on the Belarus territory, due to the April contamination incident while revising tariffs on Russian oil transits for 2020, the Belarus State Concern for Oil and Chemistry (Belneftekhim) Deputy CEO Svetlana Gurina said on Tuesday

"I'll remind you that following changes in Gomeltransneft's economic activity conditions linked to supplies of contaminated oil, Belarus initiated an unscheduled oil transit tariff revision: starting from September 1 the tariffs have increased by 3.7%. We are planning to get back to discussing with Russia compensation to Belarus when revising transit tariffs for 2020," Gurina told the Belarus Segodnya newspaper in an interview.

The Belneftekhim deputy CEO added that, due to the incident, the parties were still failing to reach the planned volume of oil supplies.

Minsk has suggested increasing the transit tariff by 21.7% as compensation for the losses. Deputy Head of the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service Anatoly Golomolzin noted last week that there was no decision regarding the tariff indexation starting on January 1, and added that in his view the Druzhba incident had exhausted itself.

The delivery of Russian oil to Eastern Europe through the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily halted in late April after it was discovered that the fuel was contaminated with organic chlorides. In May, the transfer of oil was resumed in Belarus, Ukraine, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Hungary. Clean oil supplies were restored in full on July 1.

