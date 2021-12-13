Minsk to Halt Gas Transit to Europe If Sanctions Lead to Emergency - Lukashenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Minsk will suspend gas transit to Europe if Western sanctions will put Belarus in an emergency situation and leave no other ways to respond, President Alexander Lukashenko has said.

"If the sanctions they impose or introduce in the future put us in a state of emergency and we have no way out to respond with other measures to their sanctions, we will use this tough measure (suspension of gas transit) as well," Lukashenko told Turkey's TRT broadcaster.

The Belarusian president also said that Minsk managed to convince several thousand refugees to return to their countries of origin.