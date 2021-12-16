UrduPoint.com

Minsk Working On $3.5Bln Loan From Russia, EFSD - First Deputy Prime Minister

Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

Minsk Working on $3.5Bln Loan From Russia, EFSD - First Deputy Prime Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Belarus is working on a program with the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development with the allocation of a $3.5 billion loan by Russia for the purpose of refinancing the state debt amid Western sanctions, First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov said on Thursday.

"At the moment, the conclusion of a new stabilization program with the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development with the allocation of a state financial loan by the Russian Federation is being worked out. The total amount of the requested funds is $3.

5 billion, which will compensate for the falling European money to refinance the debt," Snopkov said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

According to him, sensitive factors for Minsk include US sanctions against the Belarusian state debt.

"This is a direct risk to the possibility of refinancing it, including on domestic foreign Currency government borrowings," the official said.

Snopkov noted that Belarus has to pay off $3.3 billion of external debts in 2022 and $4.7 billion in 2023, along with servicing.

More Stories From Business

