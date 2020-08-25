UrduPoint.com
Minsk Working With Russian Banks On Refinancing National Debt - Finance Minister

Belarus refinanced some of its debt earlier this year and is in talks with Russian banks to do more on this, Finance Minister Yury Seliverstov said Tuesday.

According to the minister, the 2020 payments on the national debt in foreign currency amount to $3.6 billion, with $1.6 billion left to pay

"We refinanced some of the debt earlier this year.

And we are working on deals with Russian banks and others. So we see that we will make the payments in full," Seliverstov said as quoted by the Belta news agency.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later on Tuesday that the two countries "have been known to discuss this in the past."

"This is a purely economic matter. If such an initiative, a proposal is made, our Finance Ministry will consider it, it is a subject for talks," Peskov told reporters.

