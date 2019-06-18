UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mirpur National Saving Centre Account Seized

Sumaira FH 46 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:13 PM

Mirpur National Saving Centre account seized

Inland Revenue Department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday seized the bank account of National Saving Centre Mirpur on the charges of alleged financial mismanagement in payment of withholding tax amount of about Rs65 million for the period of last three years, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ), Inland Revenue Department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday seized the bank account of National Saving Centre Mirpur on the charges of alleged financial mismanagement in payment of withholding tax amount of about Rs65 million for the period of last three years, official sources said.

A team of the AJK Inland Revenue Department headed by Assistant Commissioner Inland Revenue Department Mirpur Circle Muhammad Tanveer Khalid took the action on the special directives of Sardar Zaffar Mahmood Khan, Commissioner Inland Revenue Department AJK seizing the bank account of the NSC, Mirpur, according to a press release issued to the media by AJK Inland Revenue Department Mirpur.

Inland Revenue Department meanwhile, recovered Rs9 million amount from the National Saving Center Mirpur and deposited in the national exchequer.

The concerned bank branch, holding the account of the NSC Mirpur, has been made restricted to ensure the payment of rest of the volume of the withholding tax amount, pending against the NSC, for onward depositing in the national exchequer.

"Further action is in progress for recovery of rest of the amounts pending against the National Saving Center by June 30, this year, the press release added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Progress Circle Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir June Media From Million

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

13 minutes ago

Successful participation for Dubai Customs in WCO ..

20 minutes ago

POA condoles death of father of PWF secretary

2 minutes ago

First UAE Tour enjoyed 2,777 hours of TV time

25 minutes ago

Russia Sustained Major Foreign Cyberattack Before ..

2 minutes ago

Students and officials celebrate US-Funded Merit a ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.