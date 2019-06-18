Mirpur National Saving Centre account seized

Inland Revenue Department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday seized the bank account of National Saving Centre Mirpur on the charges of alleged financial mismanagement in payment of withholding tax amount of about Rs65 million for the period of last three years, official sources said

A team of the AJK Inland Revenue Department headed by Assistant Commissioner Inland Revenue Department Mirpur Circle Muhammad Tanveer Khalid took the action on the special directives of Sardar Zaffar Mahmood Khan, Commissioner Inland Revenue Department AJK seizing the bank account of the NSC, Mirpur, according to a press release issued to the media by AJK Inland Revenue Department Mirpur.

Inland Revenue Department meanwhile, recovered Rs9 million amount from the National Saving Center Mirpur and deposited in the national exchequer.

The concerned bank branch, holding the account of the NSC Mirpur, has been made restricted to ensure the payment of rest of the volume of the withholding tax amount, pending against the NSC, for onward depositing in the national exchequer.

"Further action is in progress for recovery of rest of the amounts pending against the National Saving Center by June 30, this year, the press release added.