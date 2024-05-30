Open Menu

Mirpurkhas Gears Up For 56th Mango Festival

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 08:48 PM

Mirpurkhas gears up for 56th Mango Festival

All preparations for the 56th Mango Festival in Mirpurkhas are complete, with the three-day national mango exhibition set to begin on May 31

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) All preparations for the 56th Mango Festival in Mirpurkhas are complete, with the three-day national mango exhibition set to begin on May 31.

The District Administration and Mango Festival Management Committee have ensured on Thursday everything is in place for the annual event. Chairman of the Mango Festival Management Committee, Rais Arif Khan Bhurgari, confirmed that farmers are busy setting up their stalls at the Sindh Horticulture Research Institute (Fruit Farm).

The event schedule includes registration and stall setup starting at 8 AM on May 31, followed by a grand fireworks display at 8:30 PM. On June 1, an agricultural technical seminar will take place from 9 AM to 6 PM, featuring Secretary Agriculture Rafiq Ahmed Buriro and Chairman District Council Mirpurkhas Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur as chief guests.

Traditional Sindhi sport 'Malkhra' will be showcased, with Mir Anwar Ali Talpur presiding as the chief guest. Additionally, a cycle race for girls will be held, with routes from Tando Alhiyar Bypass to Muhammad Medical College and from Muhammad Medical College to Gamma Stadium.

The closing ceremony is scheduled for June 2 at 4 PM at the Horticulture Research Institute, with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah as the chief guest. The festivities will conclude with a cultural music program and a fireworks display at Gama Stadium, organized by the Department of Culture and District Administration of Mirpurkhas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Music Agriculture Mango Anwar Ali May June Murad Ali Shah Event All From Race

Recent Stories

Gary Lineker, Jemima Goldsmith spotted enjoying di ..

Gary Lineker, Jemima Goldsmith spotted enjoying dinner date

10 minutes ago
 President ADBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor

President ADBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor

6 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects 189 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 189 connections of defaulters

7 minutes ago
 Govt to import 200,000 metric  tons of Urea

Govt to import 200,000 metric  tons of Urea

7 minutes ago
 MQM delegation calls on PM, presents budget propos ..

MQM delegation calls on PM, presents budget proposals

7 minutes ago
 Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman pays glowing tribute to his ..

Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman pays glowing tribute to historian Rae chand Harijan

8 minutes ago
PNCA, QAU join hands to promote cultural exchange

PNCA, QAU join hands to promote cultural exchange

6 minutes ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key Gaza- ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key Gaza-Egypt corridor

8 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Advisor orders probe against IES ..

Federal Ombudsman Advisor orders probe against IESCO officials

8 minutes ago
 Isolated rain likely at few places:PMD

Isolated rain likely at few places:PMD

11 minutes ago
 PML-N Abbottabad announces new District Office-Bea ..

PML-N Abbottabad announces new District Office-Bearers following reorganization

11 minutes ago
 Rs9.66 billion allocated for tourism uplift in KP ..

Rs9.66 billion allocated for tourism uplift in KP budget: Advisor Tourism

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business