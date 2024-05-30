Mirpurkhas Gears Up For 56th Mango Festival
Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 08:48 PM
All preparations for the 56th Mango Festival in Mirpurkhas are complete, with the three-day national mango exhibition set to begin on May 31
The District Administration and Mango Festival Management Committee have ensured on Thursday everything is in place for the annual event. Chairman of the Mango Festival Management Committee, Rais Arif Khan Bhurgari, confirmed that farmers are busy setting up their stalls at the Sindh Horticulture Research Institute (Fruit Farm).
The event schedule includes registration and stall setup starting at 8 AM on May 31, followed by a grand fireworks display at 8:30 PM. On June 1, an agricultural technical seminar will take place from 9 AM to 6 PM, featuring Secretary Agriculture Rafiq Ahmed Buriro and Chairman District Council Mirpurkhas Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur as chief guests.
Traditional Sindhi sport 'Malkhra' will be showcased, with Mir Anwar Ali Talpur presiding as the chief guest. Additionally, a cycle race for girls will be held, with routes from Tando Alhiyar Bypass to Muhammad Medical College and from Muhammad Medical College to Gamma Stadium.
The closing ceremony is scheduled for June 2 at 4 PM at the Horticulture Research Institute, with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah as the chief guest. The festivities will conclude with a cultural music program and a fireworks display at Gama Stadium, organized by the Department of Culture and District Administration of Mirpurkhas.
