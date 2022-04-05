Mirza Mubashir Baig appointed Chief (Export & Exemption)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Mirza Mubashir Baig, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS), as Chief (Export and Exemptions), Customs Wing, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Tuesday, he has resigned from the post of Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Lahore, and has taken over the post.

The FBR also informed that Sami-ul-Haq, BS-20 Officer, PC Services, has taken over the charge of Post collector, Collectorate of customs Sambrial, Sialkot.