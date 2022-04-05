UrduPoint.com

Mirza Mubashir Baig Appointed Chief (Export & Exemption)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Mirza Mubashir Baig appointed Chief (Export & Exemption)

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Mirza Mubashir Baig, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS), as Chief (Export and Exemptions), Customs Wing, FBR (HQ), Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Mirza Mubashir Baig, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS), as Chief (Export and Exemptions), Customs Wing, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Tuesday, he has resigned from the post of Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Lahore, and has taken over the post.

The FBR also informed that Sami-ul-Haq, BS-20 Officer, PC Services, has taken over the charge of Post collector, Collectorate of customs Sambrial, Sialkot.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Sialkot Sambrial FBR Post From

Recent Stories

Russia slams US for interference into internal aff ..

Russia slams US for interference into internal affairs of Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Oil seeds' output witnesses encouraging growth

Oil seeds' output witnesses encouraging growth

2 minutes ago
 18 profiteers booked,16 shops sealed, Rs 197800 fi ..

18 profiteers booked,16 shops sealed, Rs 197800 fines imposed for overcharging

2 minutes ago
 FDE to add 1000 teachers in system before start of ..

FDE to add 1000 teachers in system before start of new academic year

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago
 Three-day spinal anesthesia training workshop held ..

Three-day spinal anesthesia training workshop held

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.