Open Menu

Mishal, Organic Pakistan Sign MOU To Work On Agro-economy, Climate Change

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Mishal, Organic Pakistan sign MOU to work on agro-economy, climate change

Organic Pakistan and Mishal Pakistan on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), decided to work together to address critical issues related to agro-economy, climate change, and food security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ):Organic Pakistan and Mishal Pakistan on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), decided to work together to address critical issues related to agro-economy, climate change, and food security.

The collaboration of organizations will involve the exchange of updated and timely data, media training, capacity-building workshops, and the creation of knowledge resources to foster public discourse and develop key opinion-makers, said a press release issued here.

Organic Pakistan, a pioneering organization dedicated to promoting organic agriculture and sustainable practices, and Mishal Pakistan, a leading institution in the development sector specializing in research and communication strategies, are thrilled to announce a collaborative partnership aimed at revolutionizing the agriculture landscape in Pakistan and enhancing the country's international rankings.

The MOU sets the framework for joint initiatives, including the development of key opinion-makers, advocacy campaigns, and the sharing of resources and expertise.

Both organizations are committed to creating knowledge resources through seminars, interactive workshops, and thematic reports to promote public awareness and understanding of sustainable agriculture practices and related subjects.

As the Country Partner Institute of the New Economy and Societies Platform, World Economic Forum, Mishal Pakistan plays a pivotal role in measuring and improving Pakistan's global rankings on various indicators.

The collaboration between Mishal Pakistan and Organic Pakistan will support the World Economic Forum's initiatives by providing essential data and narratives related to sustainable agriculture, urban farming, and other crucial areas.

Muhammad Nadeem Iqbal, Founding Chairman of Organic Pakistan, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are excited to join forces with Mishal Pakistan to drive sustainable agriculture practices and revolutionize the agriculture landscape in Pakistan.

Through this collaboration, we aim to provide valuable data and resources that will contribute to improving Pakistan's international rankings and promote awareness of organic farming and urban agriculture." Amir Jahangir, Founder,�and CEO of Mishal Pakistan,�the�Country Partner Institute of the New Economy and Societies Platform, World Economic Forum,�emphasized the significant impact that the collaboration would have on improving Pakistan's rankings and narratives on international platforms.

He highlighted the importance of combining expertise and resources to create a powerful impact on Pakistan's development, specifically in the area of climate-smart agriculture (CSA). CSA is an approach that addresses the interconnected challenges of climate change and food security.

Jahangir further explained that Pakistan is likely to face considerable challenges in the agricultural sector due to changes in monsoons and increased temperatures, particularly in northern Pakistan where vulnerability to climate change is already high.

He emphasized the need for investment in CSA to ensure a stable food supply in Pakistan's dynamic economy, despite the challenges posed by climate change.

Through the collaboration's efforts in knowledge creation, dissemination through media training, capacity-building workshops, and joint advocacy, the goal is to enhance Pakistan's positioning on international indices and foster a sustainable and resilient future for the country.

Jahangir expressed his confidence in Pakistan's potential to become the world's future food basket, given its favorable conditions and resources.

The partnership between Organic Pakistan and Mishal Pakistan signifies a significant step toward driving sustainable agriculture practices, fostering public discourse, and contributing to a healthier and more resilient society in Pakistan.

The collaboration will leverage the expertise of both organizations to create positive change and enhance Pakistan's global reputation.

Organic Pakistan is a pioneering organization dedicated to promoting organic agriculture, sustainable practices, and social responsibility. By advocating for organic farming and urban agriculture, Organic Pakistan aims to create a more sustainable and resilient food system in Pakistan.

The organization's efforts align with several Sustainable Development Goals, including Zero Hunger, Sustainable Cities and Communities, and Climate Action.

Mishal Pakistan is a leading institution in the development sector, specializing in�design thinking,�research, communication strategies, and�narrative�development.

As the Country Partner Institute of the New Economy and Societies Platform, World Economic Forum, Mishal Pakistan actively measures and improves Pakistan's global rankings on key indicators. The organization collaborates with various stakeholders to devise and deliver development solutions and promote Pakistan's progress on international platforms.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Agriculture Progress Media

Recent Stories

Liwa Date Festival kicks off its 19th edition

Liwa Date Festival kicks off its 19th edition

28 minutes ago
 Mohamed Alhammadi scoops second silver at World Pa ..

Mohamed Alhammadi scoops second silver at World Para Athletics Championships in ..

43 minutes ago
 Power outages badly impacts business activities: N ..

Power outages badly impacts business activities: Nizam Arain

1 hour ago
 Russia Preparing for Possible Visit of Venezuela's ..

Russia Preparing for Possible Visit of Venezuela's Maduro - Novak

1 hour ago
 Data of US, German Intel Employees Leaked From Goo ..

Data of US, German Intel Employees Leaked From Google's Online File Scanner

1 hour ago
 PIMS's emergency block project to be extended

PIMS's emergency block project to be extended

1 hour ago
North Korean Leader's Sister Dismisses Dialogue Wi ..

North Korean Leader's Sister Dismisses Dialogue With US

1 hour ago
 Traffic police directed for enhanced public servic ..

Traffic police directed for enhanced public services and convenience to citizens ..

1 hour ago
 NEPRA celebrates women leadership

NEPRA celebrates women leadership

58 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi chairs first meeting of the city cou ..

Mayor Karachi chairs first meeting of the city council

58 minutes ago
 Harm by Cluster Munitions to Civilian Population ' ..

Harm by Cluster Munitions to Civilian Population 'Well-Documented' - UN

58 minutes ago
 Cancer hospital project inaugurated at PIMS

Cancer hospital project inaugurated at PIMS

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Business