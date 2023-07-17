Mishal, Organic Pakistan sign MOU to work on agro-economy, climate change

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ):Organic Pakistan and Mishal Pakistan on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), decided to work together to address critical issues related to agro-economy, climate change, and food security.

The collaboration of organizations will involve the exchange of updated and timely data, media training, capacity-building workshops, and the creation of knowledge resources to foster public discourse and develop key opinion-makers, said a press release issued here.

Organic Pakistan, a pioneering organization dedicated to promoting organic agriculture and sustainable practices, and Mishal Pakistan, a leading institution in the development sector specializing in research and communication strategies, are thrilled to announce a collaborative partnership aimed at revolutionizing the agriculture landscape in Pakistan and enhancing the country's international rankings.

The MOU sets the framework for joint initiatives, including the development of key opinion-makers, advocacy campaigns, and the sharing of resources and expertise.

Both organizations are committed to creating knowledge resources through seminars, interactive workshops, and thematic reports to promote public awareness and understanding of sustainable agriculture practices and related subjects.

As the Country Partner Institute of the New Economy and Societies Platform, World Economic Forum, Mishal Pakistan plays a pivotal role in measuring and improving Pakistan's global rankings on various indicators.

The collaboration between Mishal Pakistan and Organic Pakistan will support the World Economic Forum's initiatives by providing essential data and narratives related to sustainable agriculture, urban farming, and other crucial areas.

Muhammad Nadeem Iqbal, Founding Chairman of Organic Pakistan, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are excited to join forces with Mishal Pakistan to drive sustainable agriculture practices and revolutionize the agriculture landscape in Pakistan.

Through this collaboration, we aim to provide valuable data and resources that will contribute to improving Pakistan's international rankings and promote awareness of organic farming and urban agriculture." Amir Jahangir, Founder,�and CEO of Mishal Pakistan,�the�Country Partner Institute of the New Economy and Societies Platform, World Economic Forum,�emphasized the significant impact that the collaboration would have on improving Pakistan's rankings and narratives on international platforms.

He highlighted the importance of combining expertise and resources to create a powerful impact on Pakistan's development, specifically in the area of climate-smart agriculture (CSA). CSA is an approach that addresses the interconnected challenges of climate change and food security.

Jahangir further explained that Pakistan is likely to face considerable challenges in the agricultural sector due to changes in monsoons and increased temperatures, particularly in northern Pakistan where vulnerability to climate change is already high.

He emphasized the need for investment in CSA to ensure a stable food supply in Pakistan's dynamic economy, despite the challenges posed by climate change.

Through the collaboration's efforts in knowledge creation, dissemination through media training, capacity-building workshops, and joint advocacy, the goal is to enhance Pakistan's positioning on international indices and foster a sustainable and resilient future for the country.

Jahangir expressed his confidence in Pakistan's potential to become the world's future food basket, given its favorable conditions and resources.

The partnership between Organic Pakistan and Mishal Pakistan signifies a significant step toward driving sustainable agriculture practices, fostering public discourse, and contributing to a healthier and more resilient society in Pakistan.

The collaboration will leverage the expertise of both organizations to create positive change and enhance Pakistan's global reputation.

Organic Pakistan is a pioneering organization dedicated to promoting organic agriculture, sustainable practices, and social responsibility. By advocating for organic farming and urban agriculture, Organic Pakistan aims to create a more sustainable and resilient food system in Pakistan.

The organization's efforts align with several Sustainable Development Goals, including Zero Hunger, Sustainable Cities and Communities, and Climate Action.

Mishal Pakistan is a leading institution in the development sector, specializing in�design thinking,�research, communication strategies, and�narrative�development.

As the Country Partner Institute of the New Economy and Societies Platform, World Economic Forum, Mishal Pakistan actively measures and improves Pakistan's global rankings on key indicators. The organization collaborates with various stakeholders to devise and deliver development solutions and promote Pakistan's progress on international platforms.