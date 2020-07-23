UrduPoint.com
Mishustin Assures Russia Capable Of Implementing All National Strategic Goals

Faizan Hashmi 49 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:06 PM

Mishustin Assures Russia Capable of Implementing All National Strategic Goals

Russia has enough money to implement all the strategic national goals and projects, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin assured on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russia has enough money to implement all the strategic national goals and projects, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin assured on Thursday.

"There is no need to worry, there is enough money to implement all the strategic national goals, which, as you know, have been recently set for the period until 2030 by a presidential decree, and the national projects that we focus on.

I want to stress that all the implemented measures were very clear and provided result," Mishustin said in an interview with the Russia-24 broadcaster.

The measures, introduced to tackle the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, have supported the demand, the people in need, and the companies, the prime minister added.

