Mishustin Believes Russian National Wealth Fund To Amount To At Least $112Bln By 2020 End

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 03:39 PM

Mishustin Believes Russian National Wealth Fund to Amount to At Least $112Bln by 2020 End

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russia's National Wealth Fund will amount to no less than 8 trillion rubles ($112 billion) by the end of 2020, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"I believe that the National Wealth Fund will certainly reach no less than 8 trillion rubles by the end of the year," Mishustin said in an interview with the Russia-24 broadcaster.

According to the Russian Finance Ministry, the National Wealth Found fell by 21 billion rubles to 12.14 trillion rubles in June, at the same time growing by $1.66 billion to $173.54 billion.

Russia's foreign exchange reserves are stable and currently exceed $570 billion, Mishustin added.

