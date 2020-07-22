Mishustin Calls for Strengthening Russian Economy, Health Care Amid Possible New Threats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stressed on Wednesday the importance of strengthening the country's economy and health care system amid the possible new threats.

"We should boost the resistance of the economy and the health care system to the risks that could emerge in the future," Mishustin said in the annual governmental report presented to the lower house of the Russian parliament.

The Russian government has introduced a set of anti-crisis measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, aimed at restoring the employment, boosting the economy and ensuring long-term structural reforms, the prime minister recalled.

"It is necessary to actively use advanced technologies, and new possibilities of the labor and education market, to build high-quality housing accommodations quickly, to support export and actively implement the import phase-out," Mishustin said.